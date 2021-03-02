South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
2 Mar 2021
1:50 pm

Gang storms Klerksdorp police station, attempts to disarm police officer

News24 Wire

The motive is unknown, but it is suspected the incident is related to attacks in which several houses and vehicles were set alight on Saturday and Sunday.

.

A group of people believed to be members of a gang stormed the Jouberton police station in Klerksdorp, North West, on Monday.

The group entered the police station at around 10:00, demanded to see the station commander and accused the police “of conniving with one of the gangs”, a police statement read.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that an attempt was made to disarm the police (sic) of an R5 rifle… but members of the Tactical Response Team intervened and successfully pushed the group out of the station,” the statement read.

The motive is unknown, but it is suspected the incident is related to attacks in which several houses and vehicles were set alight on Saturday and Sunday.

Cases of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and arson have been opened.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena strongly condemned the incident and warned that acts of lawlessness and undermining the authority of the state will not be tolerated.

“No matter how dissatisfied one is, complaints must always be raised in an acceptable manner and within the ambit of the law and the police will not hesitate to track down those who are responsible,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago