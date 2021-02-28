Rising crime stats in Gauteng a concern, says DA

Siyanda Ndlovu

Cash-in-transit robberies, truck hijackings, sexual offences, and commercial crimes have seen a massive rise in the past year.

Increasing crime statistics in Gauteng remains a concern, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

According to the crime statistics, there has been an “overwhelming increase in various crimes across the province compared to the previous years”.

“Cash in transit robberies have increased by 106,7% from 15 cases to 31 cases, while sexual offences increased by 40,5% from 220 cases to 309 cases last year,” said Michael Shackleton the party’s shadow MEC for Community Safety.

“These various crime statistics are worrying and clearly indicate that Gauteng lacks adequate policing putting the lives of residents at serious risk.”

Shackleton said that it was deeply concerning that sexual cases have increased.

“It demonstrates that the government’s current interventions are not yielding positive results in terms of fighting and preventing sexually-related crimes.”

“Our police are ill-equipped, untrained, and under-resourced to adequately ensure that law and order is maintained in our communities. 1,407 police vehicles were out of service in Gauteng last year, while only 4374 vehicles remained operational.”

He said that the DA will be tabling questions to the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to determine what measures are being put in place to effectively fight crime in the province.

Shackleton also lambasted the snail’s pace at which the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was going in solving crimes by law enforcement officers.

“Most notable, the sexual offences detected as a result of police action have also increased, yet the IPID is battling to investigate and finalise police brutality cases as only 5 out of 147 of them have been resolved.”

