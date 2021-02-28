Daily news update: Dudu Myeni visits Nkandla, Prasa gets permanent CEO and second batch of vaccines arrives in SA

Citizen reporter

She said: “We appreciate your leadership and lessons we’ve learnt from you. All I’m saying to you today is that as a pensioner who has no shares in any mining company, that we know very well from the sufferings of the Zuma Foundation, I said let me come and give the little that we can afford with my family to say please continue during your pension years that God has given you to enjoy your people, to continue to serve them and to continue to lead us because we still want to take from your wisdom. Thank you very much.”

“We inherited a broken organization from years of poor performance, rampant corruption, and poor culture of accountability,” said Mbalula before the announcement at the Langa train station in the Westen Cape.

Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha states — particularly around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

Specially-bred roosters have 7.5-centimetre (three-inch) knives or blades tethered to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.

“South Africa’s second tranche of Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have touched down at OR Tambo Int! It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered to healthcare workers,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tweeted.

It reads: “Themba I’m sorry for what I did to you and Dj Fresh. The people who made me do this are turning away from me because the lawyers want to push this further and the truth will come out but it was all a lie and I don’t know what to do because I’m scared I’m going to be arrested. Journalists are calling me everyday. Please forgive me.”

Trailing 29-28 in the last 10 minutes, Stonehouse felt they should have just kept ball in hand and worked for the penalty.

“It’s the same situation which happened in the Super Rugby Unlocked, and we worked hard on our composure, but it looked like the devil had raised it’s ugly head again.” he said.

