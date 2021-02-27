Daily news update: Grant payment dates, hailstorm batters Gauteng, Sars unit for rich tax-dodgers

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released grants payment dates for the month of March.

According to Sassa, older persons’ grants will be paid from 3 March 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts. Disability grants will be paid from 4 March 2021 and all other grants will be paid from 5 March 2021.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 2 weather warning in Gauteng and Mpumalanga as hailstorms batter the provinces.

A watch for severe thunderstorms has been issued over the northwestern parts of Mpumalanga. Hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are expected in the province on Friday.