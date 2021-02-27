South Africa
Daily news update: Grant payment dates, hailstorm batters Gauteng, Sars unit for rich tax-dodgers

People wait to collect their Sassa grants. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Sassa grant payment dates for March 2021

Social grants extended - 2021 budget speech

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released grants payment dates for the month of March.

According to Sassa, older persons’ grants will be paid from 3 March 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts. Disability grants will be paid from 4 March 2021 and all other grants will be paid from 5 March 2021.

WATCH: Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Gauteng, severe storm warning issued

Hail covers the ground in Benoni after a heavy hail storm hit the Ekurhuleni area, 26 February 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 2 weather warning in Gauteng and Mpumalanga as hailstorms batter the provinces.

A watch for severe thunderstorms has been issued over the northwestern parts of Mpumalanga. Hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are expected in the province on Friday.

Bad news for motorists as March petrol price hike higher than expected

Petrol pumps are pictured at a filling station in Melville, 20 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Automobile Association (AA) has tabled its final fuel price prediction for March by forecasting a higher than initially expected increase.

Sars’s special unit for rich tax-dodgers is long overdue

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Moneyweb

With about 38 400 individuals with a net asset value of over one million US dollars (about R14.7-million) as well as their complex tax structure, experts believe the establishment of a dedicated unit within SA Revenue Services (Sars) for this class of taxpayer was long overdue.

Former Pirates coach Sredojevic back in court for sexual assault charges

Milutin Sredojevic. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic was back in court in the New Brighton Regional Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to face charges of sexual assault.

