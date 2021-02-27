Daily news update: Grant payment dates, hailstorm batters Gauteng, Sars unit for rich tax-dodgers

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Sassa grant payment dates for March 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) has tabled its final fuel price prediction for March by forecasting a higher than initially expected increase.
Sars’s special unit for rich tax-dodgers is long overdue
With about 38 400 individuals with a net asset value of over one million US dollars (about R14.7-million) as well as their complex tax structure, experts believe the establishment of a dedicated unit within SA Revenue Services (Sars) for this class of taxpayer was long overdue.
Former Pirates coach Sredojevic back in court for sexual assault charges
Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic was back in court in the New Brighton Regional Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to face charges of sexual assault.
