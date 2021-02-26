Students get a travel discount with Gautrain

Lebogang Sekgwama

An online registration process will be available from March 1.

Gautrain has recently introduced a new dedicated student travel pass discount. As of March 1, students travelling on the Gautrain will afford a 25 per cent saving on their Gautrain trips.

All full-time students under 25 years and registered with an accredited higher-learning institution in Gauteng qualify for a 25 per cent saving between any two Gautrain stations of their choice.

The student product is available on monthly trips (44 trips) and weekly trips (10 trips) packages.

The Gautrain Management Agency COO, Tshepo Kgobe, said the agency strives to ensure that they are inclusive and accessible, especially to communities along the route.

“This new student travel pass is in response to Gautrain listening to the needs of students along the routes. We urge students to take advantage of this new offer and to be part of Gautrain’s people on the move.”

Gautrain has partnered with Varsity Vibe to ensure an easy process of validating students and affording them further discounts through the Varsity Vibe application.

