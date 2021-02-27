Rorisang Kgosana
27 Feb 2021
7:00 am
Living positively after surviving Covid-19 twice in a year

Rorisang Kgosana

Megan Smith and her family were among the first 40 cases of Covid-19 in South Africa after returning from a holiday in Europe. Since then her life has changed dramatically.

Megan Smith at her home in Cape Town has contracted Covid-19 twice. Picture: Halden Krog
Having been infected by Covid-19 twice in one year, Megan Smith has used her journey in combating the virus to bring awareness and hope to those infected and affected by the disease. Smith and her family travelled to Switzerland last year, but they started feeling sick during their trip – with coughing and fever. While Covid-19 was yet to sweep through the globe, the little-known coronavirus was the last thing on Smith’s mind. But upon returning to South Africa, the Smiths tested positive for Covid-19 – being among the first 40 confirmed cases in the country. This included her 70-year-old...

