Warrant of arrest issued for AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

A warrant of arrest has been issued for AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo after he failed to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for an assault case.

Dalindyebo was arrested in March last year for allegedly assaulting his son, prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, in an incident that allegedly involved him wielding an axe and machete at the Bumbane Great Place.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the monarch informed the court he was ill and the warrant of arrest was stayed until his next court appearance on 10 March 2021 for his medical certificate.

King Dalindyebo was released on early parole in December 2019 after he served four years of a 12-year prison sentence for arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice. The pair have had a strained relationship since the king’s release from prison.

It was reported that in March last year, he assaulted his son – who was acting king – following a dispute over his paternity.

The king allegedly assaulted his family with “bushknives and an axe” and vandalised the property.

According to reports, Azenathi jumped out of the window of the Great Place when his father arrived at the premises.

King Dalindyebo was also reportedly aggressive towards anyone who attempted to approach him.

He was charged in the Bityi Magistrate’s Court with malicious damage to property and assault by threats.

