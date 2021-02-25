South Africa
South Africa
Heleen Rossouw
1 minute read
25 Feb 2021
10:51 am

Taxi collides with a tree following accident

Heleen Rossouw

Minor injuries were recorded, according to Emer-G-Med intermediate life support tactical responder Wian Vrey.

Three patients were transported to hospital with minor injuries following a collision involving a taxi and Ford Figo in De Wiekus Road on Wednesday morning. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

A taxi was lodged head-on into a tree next to the road in the aftermath of the accident, while a black Ford Figo caused minor traffic disruptions in De Wiekus Road in the direction of Edleen from Van Riebeeck Park.

Minor injuries were recorded, according to Emer-G-Med intermediate life support tactical responder Wian Vrey.

“Three patients in total were transported to the hospital by multiple emergency services after being treated for minor injuries on scene.

There was no entrapment in the taxi as reports of the scene suggested. The events that led to the accident has not yet been confirmed,” Vrey told Express.

 

This article was republished from Kempton Express with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago