Taxi collides with a tree following accident

Heleen Rossouw

Minor injuries were recorded, according to Emer-G-Med intermediate life support tactical responder Wian Vrey.

A taxi was lodged head-on into a tree next to the road in the aftermath of the accident, while a black Ford Figo caused minor traffic disruptions in De Wiekus Road in the direction of Edleen from Van Riebeeck Park.

“Three patients in total were transported to the hospital by multiple emergency services after being treated for minor injuries on scene.

There was no entrapment in the taxi as reports of the scene suggested. The events that led to the accident has not yet been confirmed,” Vrey told Express.

This article was republished from Kempton Express with permission

