WATCH LIVE: Matric results 2020 announcement

Basic education Minister Angie Motshekga is to announce the long-awaited matric 2020 results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination for the class of 2020.

The results were approved last week by education quality assurance body Umalusi, following a tough year of challenges including a pandemic, the closure of schools, and leaked examination papers.

In addition, more than 20 000 matriculants were unaccounted for in various provinces ahead of last year’s final exams, with fears that these might be drop-outs.

