N1 toll fees: A round trip from Polokwane to Pretoria to cost more

The new toll tariffs will come into effect on 1 March.

The Department of Transport has announced toll free increases for most major routes in South Africa.

Thousands of motorists make use of the N1 between Polokwane and Pretoria on a daily basis, moving through the four main toll gates: Nyl, Kranskop, Carousel and Pumlani.

A round trip that would usually cost R355 will now cost motorists R368.

We break down the tolls for you According to the Government Gazette issued on 11 February 2021, the new tariffs are as follows:

A round trip from Polokwane to Musina will now cost you R197.00.

Class 1

Light vehicles: Light vehicles are motor vehicles, other than heavy vehicles as defined above, with or without a trailer, and include motorcycles, motor tricycles and motor cars.

Class 2

Medium heavy vehicles: Medium heavy vehicles are heavy vehicles, as defined above, with two axles.

Class 3

Large heavy vehicles: Large heavy vehicles are heavy vehicles, as defined above, with three or four axles.

Class 4

Extra large heavy vehicles: Extra llarg heavy vehicles as defined above with five or more axles.

