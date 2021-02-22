WATCH: Men banned from drinking spot following wild fight

Daleen Naudé

No one sustained severe injuries.

A few young men who had a wild fight outside the popular venue Oppie Plaas, in Mpumalanga, will now have to look for another drinking spot. The video of their brawl was sent to Middelburg Observer.

In the video, they can be seen attacking one another, with a young woman pouring a liquid that looked like paraffin into their faces every now and then.

The video also shows two men attacking another at the same time, with one man’s shirt torn to pieces, and another man being attacked by three others while he’s flat on the ground.

Daleen Swarts, owner of Oppie Plaas, says she is currently on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal but knows of the fight.

“I wish the law could be made that young people under 21, even under 30, are not allowed to drink! This was again a few young men who only had a few beers and started fighting.”

She understands that a remark was made, after which the wild fight started. However, no one sustained severe injuries.

Swarts said the men only had bruises. She made it clear that she had forbidden the brawlers from ever visiting Oppie Plass again.

This article was translated from Afrikaans and republished from Middeburg Observer with permission



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.