Condolences pour in for Khusela Diko after husband Chief Madzikane II dies

Messages of support were pouring on social media for presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following the death of her husband Madzikane Diko II on Sunday.

The death was confirmed by the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom which announced the traditional leader had passed away in hospital in East London following a “short illness”.

“ISizwe samaBhaca and the Royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband and will make further announcements once the Kingdom has finalised the funeral arrangements,” said royal family spokesperson Lumko Mtimde in a statement.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty’s passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”

Khusela Diko’s name was trending on Twitter with users passing on their messages of support to the bereaved families.

