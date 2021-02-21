Busy day at Durban north beaches after two near drownings

Citizen reporter

Two incidents at uMhlanga and uMdloti beaches north of Durban saw bathers getting into unexpected difficulties while swimming.

Two separate near drowning incidents took place in Durban on Saturday afternoon, almost claiming the lives of three people, including a young child.

At the uMhlanga Lagoon beach north of Durban, a 24-year woman swimming at an unprotected beach got into some difficulty.

Netcare911 was contacted, while a member of the public saw the woman struggling to stay afloat.

The Good Samaritan swam out to assist her just after she was submerged in the backline of the beach, and safely brought her to shore.

eThekwini lifeguards and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to the scene.

The woman was then assessed and taken to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning.

On the same day, this time at uMdloti beach north of Durban, Netcare911 responded to a father and his young son getting pulled into the water by “a freak wave”.

The 35-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were reported to be battling to stay afloat, but again, members of the public intervened and swam out to assist them.

Lifeguards, Durban metro police and the NSRI once again responded to the scene.

The father and his son were assessed and transported to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning.

Compiled by Nica Richards

