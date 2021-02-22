 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How the ‘great digital switch’ will affect your household

South Africa 5 days ago

Any household that doesn’t have a set-top box or TV configured to receive a digital signal when the analogue ‘switch-off’ happens will be cut off from access to broadcast media, according to the DA.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
22 Feb 2021
09:07:42 AM
PREMIUM!
How the ‘great digital switch’ will affect your household

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: File

Government will begin “switching off” analogue signal infrastructure as of next month, which would see thousands of homes cut off  from the TV grid as the country switches from analogue to digital broadcast signal. The switch off is due to start in the Free State, with rural areas being first in line, before moving to cities. This as the DA raised concern that systems were not as ready to implement the digital migration policy as this recent announcement suggested, after government missed its deadlines for the big switch as well as the selling of broadcasting spectrum, which were set for...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Opposition MPs want Stella’s head over Icasa council debacle 31.7.2020
Ndabeni-Abrahams in hot water again, this time with parly 15.7.2020
MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission 30.4.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.