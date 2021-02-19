Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Cele visits Nkandla and Sundowns Caf match cancelled

The Citizen

As of Thursday, 18 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,498,766 with 2,320 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

230 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 48,708.

Mkhize further revealed that 2,260 healthcare workers have already been vaccinated as of 6pm on Thursday.

Despite the turmoil from the impact of Covid-19 in 2020, Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric pupils still managed to overcome stress, changing countries and the unique challenges of online and home schooling.

“It is interesting to note that the hard lockdown had differing impacts across schools within the IEB,” the board’s chief executive, Anne Oberholzer, said on Thursday.

Some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and had already been using them.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule might face more charges on Friday for his alleged role in the multi-million-rand asbestos audit contract scandal in Free State.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, prosecuting authority has prepared itself to move the case to High Court for trial.

It remains a mystery as to why Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead on Thursday.

Only time will tell whether Cele was sent by the ANC to Nkandla or if it had anything to do with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent complaint against Zuma for failing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday lamented the “personal insults” and “mudslinging” by MPs during the debate this week on the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Ramaphosa welcomed the contribution and criticism made by MPs but said some of the insults were unwarranted.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the imminent contempt of court application that the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will lay against former president Jacob Zuma.

Inquiry chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Monday said the commission would make an application to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) seeking an order declaring that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been asked to arrest ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane over the controversial Estina Dairy project, and for National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to prosecute the two.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the community of Vrede and the people of the Free State wouldn’t rest until Magashule and Zwane were charged in connection with the alleged corruption that mired the project.

EFF deputy president and MP Floyd Shivambu has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Red Berets will remove him from office if he moves away from the ANC’s commitment to address the country’s land question.

Speaking during a debate on Wednesday evening on Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered last week, Shivambu said land redistribution was central to economic development and the EFF would not retreat on the issue.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday morning announced that he had fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Cooperative governance and traditional Affairs MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has been appointed to act in the position, the premier said at a media briefing. Mabuyane had been under pressure to fire Gomba from the provincial government due to a string of controversies involving her office.

Former radio host Redi Tlhabi and former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been trending since Tuesday over Tlhabi’s comment on author Jacques Pauw’s fabrications.

Pauw on Tuesday apologised for writing an opinion piece in which he falsely accused police officers of stealing his money after his arrest on 6 February. He said he had had too much to drink. His apology divided social media users, with some arguing he should be forgiven because of his “good” journalism career, while others said he should face the consequences of his lies.

The Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth, sponsored by Volkswagen SA, faces closure and hundreds of contract healthcare workers are set to lose their jobs.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed that its partnership with Volkswagen SA was due to end on 31 March. The DA criticised the move and described it as very short-sighted and dangerous.

Three employees who were missing after a building collapsed on top of them at ArcelorMittal’s Vanderbijlpark Works have died, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) confirmed on Thursday morning.

“Numsa is mourning the loss of three workers at ArcelorMittal who passed away after a building collapsed on top of them. This is after a building collapsed after an explosion at 2am yesterday [Wednesday] morning. This is devastating news especially for the families of the victims of this terrible incident.”

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and the Gert Sibande District Municipality in Mpumalanga will on Thursday embark on a joint operation to check up on the Sasol Secunda Operations, believed to be the possible source of sulphur stench experienced in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces since the weekend.

According to the department, the stench is likely a combination of elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide.

Mamelodi Sundowns will no longer be travelling to Algeria for their Caf Champions League match against CR Belouizdad.

This after the Brazilians received communication from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirming that the match which was scheduled for next Tuesday has been cancelled “due to further medical restrictions in Algeria”.

Springbok lock Marvin Orie says he has returned to his roots after he suddenly signed on the dotted line with Western Province Rugby on Thursday.

Orie, who recently walked away from the Lions after the parties couldn’t come to a mutual agreement, was set to join the Stormers training squad in their preparations for the 2021 season after his wedding this weekend.

