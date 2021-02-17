Multimedia
Citizen reporter
17 Feb 2021
8:45 pm

WATCH: Suspects damage luxury vehicles at Cape Town dealership

At least eight vehicles damaged and staff members were attacked during the incident.

Picture: Screenshot

Cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property have been opened after a luxury car dealership in Cape Town was ransacked on Wednesday, which saw at least eight vehicles damaged and staff members attacked in the process.

In CCTV footage circulating on social media, a group of men were seen storming into The Toy Shop in Northgate, Paarden Eiland further smashing the parked vehicles’ windows and lights threatening staff with firearms.

According to CapeTownEtc, the 40 suspects damaged ransacked the whole place upon refusal of their demands to be given the vehicles.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the incident was being investigated.

Rwexana noted that police suspected that the incident might be extortion-related.

The Toy Shop was unavailable for comment.

