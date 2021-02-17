South Africa
South Africa
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
17 Feb 2021
11:52 am

Seven killed in head-on collision in Sasolburg

Citizen reporter

One person was found in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries, say paramedics.

A tax and truck collided on the R82 near Sasolburg in Free State. Picture ER24

At least seven people were killed and three others injured following a head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R82 Koppies Road in Sasolburg, Free State.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the taxi and the truck on the side of the road. They assessed the scene and found at least seven people from the taxi had died.

ALSO READ: Three die in Limpopo crash

“Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

“Three other patients were tended to. One was found in a critical condition while two others had sustained moderate injuries. After treatment, the patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago