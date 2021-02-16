Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
16 Feb 2021
6:31 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Firearm licence applications backlog growing by the day – Gunowners’ Association

Sipho Mabena

'This train is out of any control and hurtling down the track.'

Picture: iStock
The SA Police Service (Saps) has seemingly shot itself in the foot by failing to implement the electronic firearms registry, with the backlog in firearm licence applications estimated at over a million. In fact the police, according to the South African Gunowners’ Association (Saga), was never capable of performing the administrative functions the Firearms Control Act (FCA) mandates them to. The police admitted on Monday that firearm licence applications have been delayed, with Covid-19 being the leading cause, and have increased the turnaround for the finalisation of applications from 90 to 120 working days. “Applications for licences in respect of...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Police station commander gunned down in ambush
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Former G4S employee arrested over alleged theft of R2.4 million 
1 day ago
1 day ago