Daily news update: Will Zuma pitch at Zondo, Bushiri evicts tenants, Meghan Markle is pregnant

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has set himself up squarely against the Jacob Zuma faction in the ruling party, saying that he will lead the Congress’ presentation at the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture.

In his closing address to the ANC’ National Executive Committee’s meeting over the weekend, Ramaphosa said the party “unreservedly urge our members and all South Africans to cooperate with the commission”.

This as Zuma is set to appear before the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday after a Constitutional Court ruling compelling him to do so.

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, their spokesman told British media on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesman said, referring to the couple’s son. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple released a black and white image of them under a tree, all smiles, with Markle showing signs of pregnancy.

South Africa’s official Covid-19 statistics show a steady decline after the second wave of the pandemic was fuelled by a mutation in the virus, discovered towards the end of last year.

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 1,744 new cases, and 78 additional deaths, had been reported n the preceding 24 hours.

As a result, the country is now heading towards the 1.5 million confirmed case tally with a total of 47,899 deaths.

The recovery rate stands at 93% with 55,587 active cases on the books.

Eighteen households were evicted from a complex in Centurion over the weekend after the property was allegedly sold last year to the fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.

On Friday, residents from the Villa Giardini complex in Glover Street were left stranded after a sheriff and the Red Ant Security Relocation and Eviction Services (Red Ants) arrived and started evicting them.

The attraction of Andile Phehlukwayo as an all-rounder for the Proteas would have been rapidly wearing thin after Pakistan snatched victory at the death in the third T20 and claimed a 2-1 series win in Lahore on Sunday.

The match was heading for a thrilling conclusion as Pakistan, chasing 165 for victory, were 137 for seven after 17 overs.

With schools reopening on Monday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has revealed there were still thousands of pupils were still waiting to be placed.

Addressing the media on Sunday Afternoon, Motshekga said the demand for space in schools, especially for Grades 1 and 8, remains a challenge.

“All provinces, are experiencing a high demand in particular areas,” she said.

While the provinces had made good progress in placements, there are still 16,117 learners awaiting placements in schools.

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) met on Saturday where the matter of school admission was identified as critical.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) application to President Cyril Ramaphosa in order to obtain records on the ANC’s cadre deployment programme.

The application was submitted to Ramaphosa in his capacity as president of the ANC. The party wants a “complete record of minutes for every meeting of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee that took place since 1 January 2013 – when Ramaphosa reportedly became chairperson of the committee”.

The party said this request was made in their “ongoing quest to dismantle cadre deployment, which is the root cause of state capture and corruption in South Africa”.

