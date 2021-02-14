EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street
A promotional photo posted by the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri on Facebook for his 'Sunday of Deliverance' services. Picture: Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook
On 10 February, the residents were served with a court eviction order and the sheriff returned two days later with the Red Ants.
Eighteen households were evicted from a complex in Centurion over the weekend after the property was allegedly sold last year to the fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.
On Friday, residents from the Villa Giardini complex in Glover Street were left stranded after a sheriff and the Red Ant Security Relocation and Eviction Services (Red Ants) arrived and started evicting them.
Bushiri is currently a fugitive from South African law after he fled the country while out on R200,000 bail. Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, his wife Mary, and several co-accused were charged with fraud and money laundering amounting to over R102 million.
Residents sat on chairs on the sidewalk, watching helplessly as their belongings were thrown out of their homes.
“Some of my belonging were found outside 50m apart,” one of the evicted residents told The Citizen.
Belongings and residents are seen on the street after 18 households were evicted from the Villa Giardini complex in Glover Street in Centurion over the weekend. The property was allegedly sold last year to the fugitive and
self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Supplied
The resident, who has been living in the complex for almost 12 years, agreed to talk anonymously because he fears for his life.
“In November, it looked like a war zone,” he said. “Armed Nigerians stormed the complex and robbed us. We feared for our lives.”
The resident’s five-bedroom house was valued at R1.6 million.
“The story of the sinkhole did not bother us – apparently there is a sinkhole in the area, that’s why the houses are so cheap.”
He said he paid his rent into a bank account until he was told the money would be collected in person monthly. The resident said they were only served a notice of eviction on 25 January.
City assistance
Local ward councillor David Farquharson said he had assessed the evicted families at Villa Giardini.
“A social worker gave families an option of shelters in Pretoria and Akasia but they said they would rather stay on the street, they are not comfortable in temporarily shelters.
“The city is trying to organise food parcels. It’s up to the courts to rule on the issue.”
Farquharson said the residents’ case is in court. A leave of appeal was granted.
The residents said they would approach the South African Human Rights Commission On Monday. They also plan to reach out to AfriForum to assist with the case.
Luthando Kolwapi, spokesperson for mayoral committee member for community and social development services, Thabisile Vilakazi, said she had sent a social worker to analyse the situation on Saturday. They could not intervene because it is private
property.
“As we understand it, they were evicted due to rent non payment.”
