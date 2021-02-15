Fathers give Social Development Minister ultimatum over equal rights

PREMIUM!
Fathers give Social Development Minister ultimatum over equal rightsSouth Africa 59 mins ago
The fathers approached the South Africa Gender Commission in March last year which also wrote to the minister.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold
South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street
Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines
Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed
Business Insight We ask the experts: As Bitcoin crashes through R700k is it cheap at the price?