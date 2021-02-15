 
 
Fathers give Social Development Minister ultimatum over equal rights

South Africa 59 mins ago

The fathers approached the South Africa Gender Commission in March last year which also wrote to the minister.

Marizka Coetzer
15 Feb 2021
07:01:07 AM
Fathers give Social Development Minister ultimatum over equal rights

Social Development Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: ANA

Fathers fighting for rights to see their children have warned Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu that the time is up to respond after waiting more than a year for answers. Last year in February, Sicelo Mbonani and Solomon Mondlane protested in an 11-day hunger strike outside the department in Pretoria, calling on the minister to help them get to see their children. A year later, another father who believes his rights were taken away from him, Castro Musinyali, chair of We Are Fathers We Are Parents Forum, has come forward and said he has also been struggling to see his...

