Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mandela funeral arrests and Norma Mngoma case postponed

As of Friday, 12 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 487 681 with 2,781 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

288 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 47,670.

Recoveries now stand at 1,383,626 representing a recovery rate of 93%.

Fifteen suspects, including high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen, are set to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face fraud charges relating to the funeral preparations of the late Nelson Mandela.

The Hawks said the suspects defrauded the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality of up to R10 million in the procurement of transportation and booking of venues during Mandela’s memorial service and funeral preparations.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba tops the list of ANC bigwigs fingered for siphoning up to R10 million meant for the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

On Friday, the Hawks announced the arrest of Buffalo City officials, prominent political party members, businessmen and entities who defrauded the municipality a sum of up to R10 million in the procurement of transportation and booking of venues during Mandela’s memorial service and funeral preparations.

Some members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are reportedly disappointed and frustrated that the party’s leader Julius Malema did not consult the organisation before embarking on his “tea” meeting with former president Jacob Zuma last Friday in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Mail & Guardian reported that the EFF’s highest decision-making body, the central command team (CCT), was apparently not consulted about the meeting.

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says its meeting with Jacob Zuma on Thursday was very successful and they pledged their full support for the former president’s decision to defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission this month.

The MKMVA says it will oppose any attempt to arrest Zuma for his stance against the ConCourt and the commission.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that recipients of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant don’t have to reapply for the grant, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said that the SRD grant of R350 would be extended for another three months. However, according to Sassa, applications will also be extended for citizens who missed the application period the first time.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they are disgusted by government’s disposal of the South African Express as it was sold for way less than it owed.

The party said that the R50 million paid for the airline was not even going to “scratch the surface of the total debt of SA Express”.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said the province was ready for the reopening of public schools on Monday.

This follows the Department of Basic Education’s decision in January to postpone the reopening of public schools to 15 February 2021, due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections that swept the country. Pupils in private schools were allowed to open two weeks earlier on 1 February.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says he is disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not apologise during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) for government’s recent decision to halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the R500 million in irregular expenditure at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was due to a gazette requirement sought by the Auditor-General (AG).

According to the AG, irregular expenditure was materially understated due to NSFAS failing to consult with Nzimande when setting conditions and criteria for eligible students in relation to bursary awards and failing to gazette those conditions and criteria.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said they are ready to roll out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine throughout the province.

The plan is to vaccinate around 10.3 million people, among them 215,000 healthcare workers in Gauteng this year, dependent on the doses received. Makhura said the province is ready to roll out the vaccine, with the virus set to be around for a while and the need to manage it.

A Pietermaritzburg-based forex trader has been arrested and is set to face 194 counts of fraud and theft at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on February 26.

Prince Nkosinathi Mazibuko is alleged to have conned over 40 people an amount of up to R735,000 through his forex company Born Rich Group.

Norma Mngoma appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of alleged assault and malicious damage to property on Friday.

The case was postponed to 26 March for representations to made to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and her bail was extended.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has announced that their latest analysis shows that there was a need to open two more Vaal Dam sluices, in addition to the three sluices that were opened on Thursday.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that their decision to open the first three sluices was due to the weak tropical low-pressure system developing over the Mozambican Channel, which is expected to bring more rain to the upper Vaal system.

The minimum wage for domestic workers will increase to R19,09 per hour, 22,6% more than their current minimum wage of R15,57, but this is still less than the general minimum wage of R21,69 per hour.

A domestic worker, who works fulltime, now earns R2,709 according to the current minimum wage, which will then increase to R3,321,66 on 1 March.

After their announcement that they would be “stepping back” from their public engagements for the foreseeable future, DJs Fresh and Euphonik seem to have changed their minds.

Fresh and Euphonik’s about turn was announced in a statement shared to social media earlier this week.

Maritzburg United looked out of sorts and uninspired as they lost their 10th game of the season, only this time they were beaten by fellow DStv Premiership strugglers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Friday.

The Limpopo side left Harry Gwala Stadium all smiles with a pocketful of points after their 1-0 win, but they remain 14th on the log standings.

Not making use of the facilities at your disposal is one of the serious crimes of the sporting world, and Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen says his team wasting a handful of their overs cost them the match in the first T20 against Pakistan.

This, he feels, is what they have to put right in the games on Saturday and Sunday in Lahore if they are to win the series. South Africa fell three runs short in a gutsy effort on Thursday, but they would have expected to chase down 170 on a good pitch for batting.

