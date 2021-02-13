Marizka Coetzer
DearSA centre of spat between board members after fraud claims surface

Marizka Coetzer

'When a NGO comes under fire, its undermines the entire industry,' says analyst.

A dispute between three board members about grant money and donations worth over a million rands led to the fall of a South African public participation platform. On Monday, the face of the company, managing director Rob Hutchinson of DearSA, was removed by his two non-executive board members, Sandra Dickson and Ted Blom, following fraud claims. This week, Blom and Dickson said in a joint statement all DearSA campaigns were under scrutiny. They have also dissociated themselves from any fundraising efforts. Blom did not want to comment about the row with Hutchinson. Dickson was appointed as the spokesperson for the...

