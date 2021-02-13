‘It sounded like they’re being beaten to death’ – Pigs slaughtered in suburb

A Pretoria north resident has made a shocking discovery after hearing disturbing squealing noises from a pig in the neighbourhood in the past few nights. “Earlier this week we heard the pigs screaming again. So, it sounds to me they’re beating them to death,” said Pieter Oberholzer. On Wednesday evening he asked on a community Facebook page if residents knew the by-laws on the slaughter of animals in a residential area. “Earlier this week we heard the pigs screaming again,” said Oberholzer. “I’ve been hearing it for the last two days. At first I thought it’s just a pig people...

A Pretoria north resident has made a shocking discovery after hearing disturbing squealing noises from a pig in the neighbourhood in the past few nights.

“Earlier this week we heard the pigs screaming again. So, it sounds to me they’re beating them to death,” said Pieter Oberholzer.

On Wednesday evening he asked on a community Facebook page if residents knew the by-laws on the slaughter of animals in a residential area.

“Earlier this week we heard the pigs screaming again,” said Oberholzer.

“I’ve been hearing it for the last two days. At first I thought it’s just a pig people keep at their house. And maybe they

hit him because he was naughty or something.”

However, when he walked past the house where the noises were coming from on Thursday, he saw six slaughtered pigs in the back of a bakkie parked in front of the house.

“At first I thought it was strange. Only later in the day did I realise what was really going on there.”

Oberholzer said the pigs are being slaughtered in undercover parking that was closed off with a shade net because it was quiet the next day and he saw a silhouette hanging from the roof resembling a pig.

Other residents who also commented on the post said the owner of the property where the pigs are being slaughtered tied a cow to the tree last Christmas.

Another resident said the owner also has chickens, geese, peacocks, and goats.

“If it is the house I am thinking of, it has been reeking there for four years.”

National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) public relations officer Keshvi Nair said the animal rights organisation must investigate whether the alleged cruelty happened.

Nair explained that the NSPCA is mandated to act in terms of the Animals Protection Act no 71 of 1962 which protects all animals against cruelty and suffering.

“The regulations for the keeping of various animals is overseen by the different municipalities [by-laws]. These regulations vary in each municipality, according to their area.”

Nair said the by-laws had regulations regarding the slaughtering of animals in a residential area.

“The NSPCA, however, will step in if it is found that the animal was confined, restrained, or slaughtered in a manner which is inhumane and has caused the animal to suffer extensively.”

Nair said it was against the law for animals not slaughtered in an abattoir to be sold to the public for consumption.

“The NSPCA must be contacted if anyone suspects an animal is being confined, restrained, or slaughtered in a manner which is cruel,” she said.

“The public is advised to take video or photographic evidence if it is safe to do so, as this can help with the investigation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.