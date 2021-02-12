WATCH: 2 more Vaal Dam sluices opened ahead of expected weekend rains

Reitumetse Makwea

The department said that one of the gates would be opened at 10am on Friday morning, followed by the second one at midday, with the total outflow expected to be around a safe 649m³/s

The Department of Water and Sanitation has announced that their latest analysis shows that there was a need to open two more Vaal Dam sluices, in addition to the three sluices that were opened on Thursday.

Initial analysis had indicated that there was a need for the opening of 3 gates. However, the latest analysis showed that there was a need to open 2 more gates. #VaalDam pic.twitter.com/U6LcIF2rJF — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 12, 2021

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that their decision to open the first three sluices was due to the weak tropical low-pressure system developing over the Mozambican Channel, which is expected to bring more rain to the upper Vaal system.

Ratau said they had been monitoring the dam’s performance in terms of its outflow and inflow and the decision was going to be progressive over time.

“With the weather system developing over the Mozambican Channel, the best decision was to open the other two gates to reduce the water even quicker,” said Ratau

ALSO READ: Why the Vaal Dam doesn’t fill up after every thunderstorm

“The release of the water, which will flow into the Bloemhof Dam, is in anticipation of rainfall expected over the Orange River system and the river flows from the upper Vaal rapidly filling the Integrated Vaal River System and particular the Vaal Dam,” said the d³epartment.

One of the gates will be opened at 10:00 this morning, followed by the second one at 12:00 midday, with the total outflow expected to be around a safe 649m3/s. #VaalDam pic.twitter.com/W3bJ2h1fIE — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 12, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.