Multimedia
Multimedia | South Africa
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
12 Feb 2021
8:38 am

WATCH: At least nine shops destroyed in Brakpan CBD fire

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

At least nine shops have been destroyed in a fire on Kitzinger street in the Brakpan CBD on Friday morning.

According to SA emergency reports, part of the flats next to the shops also collapsed, leaving residents without a home.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed the incident and said the hotel near the shops also caught fire.

A fire broke through shops on Kitzinger street in Brakpan early this morning, 12 January 2021 destroying at least 9 shops in the process. Picture: Neil McCartney

Emergency services were attending to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago