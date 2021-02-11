Zulu pledges Sassa support for families after kids fell into hole in Cape Town

News24 Wire

The bodies of the four boys were recovered between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced that her department has activated South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) support for the families of four boys who died in a hole in Nyanga, Cape Town earlier this week.

Four boys, aged 11 to 13, fell into a sinkhole near the N2 at the Borcherds Quarry Road intersection in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

The bodies of friends Ivakele Kalikopu, Nqabayethu Mlaza, Axolile Mabangula and Azola Quweni were recovered between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“We visited the families with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu yesterday (Wednesday). What is important for us at this moment is the need. What can we do to assist them? The families are unemployed,” Zulu said.

She said preventive measures had to be put in place by local government.

“The province and the local structure should also take responsibility for this. We engaged with the community and they have indicated they have been waiting for decent houses,” Zulu said.

Zulu and Sisulu visited the families on Wednesday. They were accompanied by State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa.

ANC ministers are conducting site visits in Cape Town ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was also in Nyanga on Thursday and was expected to visit several police stations. Cele said police and the province should work together.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo also visited the area on Thursday.

Madikizela said he would convey his condolences to the bereaved families.

