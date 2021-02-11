Mbombela urges motorists to use of alternative routes to free up N4

Mbekezeli Mbuli

By Monday afternoon, the N4 was already overwhelmed with traffic stretching over five kilometres.

To avoid accidents and congestion on the N4 into Mbombela, motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

Making this appeal was the City of Mbombela Local Municipality through its spokesperson, Joseph Ngala, who argued that since the Tekwane South and KaNyamazane Bridge has collapsed, hundreds of motorists, especially from KaNyamazane and Entokozweni, would opt for the N4.

“We want to appeal to our communities and motorists to consider using alternative routes leading to town. We have the Tekwane North and the airport routes that we believe would be user-friendly,” he said.

Ngala argued that the N4 is currently getting a facelift and will be congested with traffic, which would see some motorists losing patience and thus causing unnecessary accidents.

“There will be an added pressure on the already strained N4. You must remember there are already roadworks there, especially on the Karino turnoff. This is going to impact on travel times, and it’s going to create added pressure on the road, so we appeal that motorists consider using the other exit points and avoid the N4,” appealed Ngala.

He said even though plans are afoot to have more traffic officials deployed on the N4, this still does not mean there will not be congestion. By Monday afternoon, the N4 was already overwhelmed with traffic stretching over five kilometres.

