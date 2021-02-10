Man found hanging from high-voltage cables along Rondebult railway line

Zaid Khumalo

The body was handed over to the forensic pathologist for removal to an appropriate pathological facility.

An unidentified middle-aged man was found hanging along the Rondebult railway line.

A fire and rescue team from the Wadeville Fire Station responded to the scene. On arrival, the motionless body was still hanging on the 8.5m-high switch structure.

A team of seven rescuers successfully managed to recover the body using a ground ladder and ropes. The power supply had to be isolated for safety reasons before the recovery could commence.

It was alleged that the deceased was tampering with the live 3 000 volts power lines. The body was handed over to the forensic pathologist for removal to an appropriate pathological facility.

Investigations continue.

