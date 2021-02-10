Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
10 Feb 2021
6:16 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Karoo still dry as SA braces for more rain

Rorisang Kgosana

The rain, however, boosted cotton farming in KwaZulu-Natal, which had suffered a two-year drought.

Picture: Anne Brönn
The rain over the past two weeks might have had a positive impact on some farms and dam levels, but the situation remains critical with areas in the Eastern Cape going into their sixth year of drought. Parts of the country experienced rain daily since January after cyclone Eloise hit Mozambique, with provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal getting downpours for more than two weeks. But more rain was expected in the week, said South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Kgomotso Mahlangu. “For the next week, we are expecting 30% to 60% chances of afternoon showers and thundershowers, mostly...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

The life-saving benefits of donating game to emerging farmers 
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANParks takes legal action over 'sensationalised' reports of dead rhino
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Livestock burnt to death in Free State veld fire
4 days ago
4 days ago