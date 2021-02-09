‘More are on the way’ – Bushiri says God is not yet done with his enemies

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Jay Israel has, in several videos, questioned Bushiri's 'miracles' and other church practices, saying he wanted to free the African child from being deceived.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri says five more critics of his life and church are “on the way” to their comeuppance.

This after his critic and Back to Christ Movement leader Jay Israel was arrested last week.

While reports allege Israel was found in possession of a fraudulent passport and permit, the Back to Christ Movement says it knows of a plot by three “specific individuals” who were exposed by Israel.

“It seems the plot or plots, as new allegations keep being made daily, have finally been successful. The people behind this arrest are determined, well funded and organised. The exposes that Jay did really opened the eyes of many and his enemies have collaborated to make sure he is destroyed and humiliated.

“While there is much you can say about Jay Israel, one thing is certain, many people were set free from the deceptions and manipulations of so-called men and women of God due to his exposes. As a consequence, plots and smear campaigns were launched to discredit him and at this juncture to get him arrested. The people behind all the arrests are well known to us, however Jay Israel will come and tell his own story as soon as he released,” said the movement at the weekend.

His constant criticism has landed him in the firing line of Bushiri supporters, with one “prophet” from Ghana warning him to stay away from the Malawian fugitive or face consequences.

This prompted Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng to pray against Israel’s downfall.

But Bushiri said it was “unfortunate” that the same people that were declaring his downfall and spreading “wicked lies” about him and his wife Mary were now suffering.

“When I said in 75 days a trumpet would blow, this is exactly what I meant. Since the 75-day period elapsed, events have been taking place that have seen our enemies falling prey to their own wicked schemes.

“As I am speaking, the pioneers of these reprehensible acts are being taken down one by one. Not too long ago, a very well-known man of God took my pictures and publicly burnt them whilst declaring my downfall. He publicly and unapologetically announced that he was the reason behind the roguish and black-hearted occurrences that were taking place in my life.

“Only a few days ago, the same things he declared against me, that I would lose my property, freedom and eventually my life, have taken place to him,” said Bushiri on Monday.

However, God is not done yet, according to the self-proclaimed prophet: “More that are on the way, and even though it makes me unhappy to see these events happening, God is a God who avenges the case of His beloved.”

