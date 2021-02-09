Four bodies found after kids fall into hole in Cape Town

News24 Wire

The bodies of four boys have been retrieved in Nyanga, Cape Town, after they were trapped underground on Monday afternoon.

The City of Cape Town fire and rescue team and the SAPS K9 unit were at the scene after receiving a call around 15:10, indicating three minors fell into a hole near the N2 on Borcherds Quarry Road intersection, fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

“Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the officer informed the control centre that three minors fell into a hole. “Technical rescue teams from Roeland Street and Metro EMS were dispatched. Just after 18:00, the bodies of two minor boys were retrieved,” the spokesperson said. Locate He said the K9 unit was assisting to locate the third child. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the children had allegedly been playing on sand dunes which caved on them.

“An inquest case was registered for investigation… circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

The spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services, Kevin Jacobs, said the north and south bound link onto the N2 from the R300 was closed.

