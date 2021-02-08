Multimedia
WATCH: Man injured after truck crashes into factory roof in KZN

Citizen reporter

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Driver seriously injured after truck crashes through factory roof. Picture: Facebook / Rescue Care

A truck driver was left seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into a business premises in Westmead, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to Rescue Care, the driver was transported to the hospital after he lost control of the truck before the vehicle steered off the road in the area, which is near Pinetown.

“A male patient, believed to be in his 40’s, was seriously injured after he lost control of his truck and subsequently crashed through the roof of a factory at the bottom of a steep embankment in Westmead, Pinetown.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene of the incident to find that the driver of the truck was freed from the wreckage by bystanders.

“The driver sustained serious injuries and was stabilized by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.”

Local authorities were also on the scene for further investigation.

 

Driver seriously injured after truck crashes through factory roof. Picture: Facebook / Rescue Care

Driver seriously injured after truck crashes through factory roof. Picture: Facebook / Rescue Care

