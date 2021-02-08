Multimedia
Multimedia | South Africa
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
8 Feb 2021
3:37 pm

WATCH: Hair-raising truck and taxi collision caught on dashcam

Citizen reporter

In the video, a minibus can be seen swerving out of its lane on the slippery surface before colliding with the truck.

A dashcam video of an accident that killed five people and left several others injured on the R34 Memel Road just outside Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, has emerged.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal acting MEC for transport Kwazi Mshengu confirmed the accident’s report.

He said police were still investigating a case of culpable homicide.

On Monday, a dashcam video from a Ni-Da Transport truck emerged proving that the truck driver was not on the wrong side of the law.

ALSO READ: Seven dead, child missing after floods sweep car into Free State river

In the hair-raising video, a minibus taxi can be seen swerving out of its lane on the slippery surface before colliding with the truck.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago