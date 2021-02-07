Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini admitted to ICU

Citizen Reporter

Zwelithini's unstable glucose has been treated with particular caution due to the risk that diabetes poses in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been admitted to a hospital for diabetes treatment, according to a statement from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi in his role of “traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation”, said: “Over the past few weeks, several unstable glucose readings have raised concern, and His Majesty was required to visit a hospital in Zululand to attend to this.

“Unfortunately the problem did not fully resolve, and His Majesty has had to return to hospital to stabilise his glucose levels once again. His doctors have felt it necessary to place him in ICU to deal with this thoroughly.”

Buthelezi said the situation was of particular concern, due to the risk that diabetes poses as a comorbidity during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed that the king was receiving the necessary care, and that health minister Zweli Mkhize was aware of the situation.

Early last year, Zwelithini did not attend the KwaZulu-Natal State of the Province Address due to ill health. Premier Sihle Zikalala said at the time that the king was not well due to an undisclosed illness.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.