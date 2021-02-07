Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eskom announced on Sunday morning that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am.

The power utility on Friday implemented stage 2 load shedding from 12pm and the rolling blackouts were expected to last until Sunday evening.

Eskom said generation capacity has sufficiently recovered since then.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load shedding will be suspended from 08:00 this morning as generation capacity has sufficiently recovered. Since Friday evening, Eskom teams returned four generation units to service at the Medupi Power Station as the coal constraints improved,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Another two units also returned to service during in the same period while the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered.”

Eskom also warned that as it continued to implement maintenance on its power plants, the risk of load shedding still remained elevated due to the system being constrained.

“We currently have 4 664MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 539MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.”

