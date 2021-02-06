Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Edward Zuma vs EC ANC, Zuma must stop believing he’s more important than other citizens

The Citizen

South Africa recorded 3184 new positive coronavirus infections on Saturday.

The total number of deaths increased by 278, to reach a total of 46180.

In a statement released on Saturday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 8 469 756 tests have been conducted.

These latest numbers take the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 1 473 700 , and the total number of deaths to 46 180. and the total number of recoveries is 1 340 497.

‘Mabuyane must not be politically dishonest’ – Edward Zuma slams EC ANC for Zuma remarks Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, has penned a scathing open letter criticising the Eastern Cape ANC for calling on the governing party to institute an internal disciplinary hearing against his father for defying a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling, compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Edward has accused the provincial ANC chairperson and Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, of stirring factional battles within the party, saying he is being “politically dishonest” and questioned the legitimacy of his leadership of the province. Mabuyane is a known supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Eastern Cape ANC at its provincial lekgotla this week resolved that Luthuli House should suspend Zuma following his statement on Monday that he would not cooperate with the commission, despite a ruling by the ConCourt on 28 January 2021 compelling him to do so. Zuma has been widely criticised for his stance against the commission with the issue creating divisions within the ANC. Zuma must stop believing he’s more important than other citizens, says Vavi The general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, says President Cyril Ramaphosa is making a mistake by calling for his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, to be given more time to reflect on his decision to rebel against the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). This after Ramaphosa on Friday asked for the public at large to afford the former president time to think carefully about his decision to defy the apex court’s ruling in January, compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry this month. Ramaphosa made the remarks outside the Soweto home of late struggle stalwart, Rebecca Kotane, when he was asked by journalists to comment on Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt. “This is the matter that I am sure he is going to give much more thought to because he is being counselled by a number of people and a number of organisations that the constitutional structure that he contributed so much to needs to be given consideration … I am sure in his own time he will think about all this,” the president said. However, Vavi in an interview with eNCA on Saturday said the president was misguided.

After ending 2020 off by letting his guard down and proposing to Emma (Lunathi Mpofu) in one of the most vulnerable proposals The River fans have ever seen, Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) is set to give love one more chance.

On Thursday night, viewers watched the cast of 1Magic’s The River get all dolled up as they gather to watch Zolani and Emma get married.

Weddings have become a source of big drama for the show and considering the fact that this wedding comes at the end of season three, viewers were very impressed with the visuals.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s detractors have long delighted in deriding his “Stalingrad strategy”. It may be that they’re in for a nasty surprise.

It’s been widely held that his attempts simply to wear down the resolve and commitment of his foes in law enforcement, the prosecuting authority and the courts would ultimately be futile.

The superior forces of a modern, democratic, constitutional order would eventually and inevitably prevail.

They forget that the Battle of Stalingrad had two phases. The first phase attritional, with the Soviets meeting the German offensive with stubborn resistance.

The second was to do what no sane military strategist thought possible, to break out in a surprise move and decisively trounce their tormentors.

City Power confirmed on Friday evening that it has revised its load shedding schedule from four to two hour intervals.

This is after Eskom announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 12pm on Friday until Sunday evening.

Eskom noted that five generating units at the Medupi Power Station had shut down due the inability to get coal into the units as heavy rains battered Lephalale on Thursday night.

Meanwhile in a statement, City Power announced that the two-hour load shedding schedule has come into effect immediately.

“We are aware that the implementation of this schedule at such short notice does not allow our customers to plan their lives and the lives of their businesses, and for that we apologise for the inconvenience caused,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

The renewed infighting at all levels of the ANC should be blamed on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s regular absence from the party and its secretary-general Ace Magashule as the centre that fails to hold, an expert said.

Professor Barry Hanyane, from the North-West University, Potchefstroom campus, said the fact that Ramaphosa was

frequently absent on state and African engagements, as well as Magashule’s questionable integrity, were costing the governing party.

These have contributed to the lack of discipline, political direction and guidance which bred factionalism in the party.

“The ANC has scored its own goal, to use a soccer analogy. The current ongoing factionalism is due to its own making – the centre is not holding,” Hanyane said.

It’s no surprise that the elevation of little-known Xiaomei Havard to an ANC MP caused shockwaves even among party members as she appears not to have much background in ANC activism.

Her biography says little about her ANC involvement, except that she joined the party in 2004.

Aside from attending a few gatherings of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), several Chinese and SA business gatherings, and attending Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) forums, Havard appears to have undertaken no real ANC activism.

Her Twitter account shows her with a group of ANCWL members on a recruitment campaign in Diepsloot in 2018.

Earlier, she posted a photograph of her donating blankets to residents in Soweto.

Her other association with ANC leaders was through the China-SA Distinguished Female Business Council, of which she is co-president.

