South Africa 6.2.2021 09:38 am

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Sibongile Khumalo

Citizen reporter
Sibongile Khumalo - Picture: Twitter / @Khanyi_Magubane

Khumalo passed away last week from stroke-related complications at the age of 63.

Legendary South African jazz and opera musician, Sibongile Khumalo, will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

She was born in Soweto to Grace and Professor Khabi Mngoma on 24th of September 1957.

Khumalo was a world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist with a career spanning over 30 years. She began her musical journey at the tender age of eight, and was launched into the limelight when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award at the Grahamstown Arts Festival in 1993.

ALSO READ: Government, political parties celebrate the life of Sibongile Khumalo

Khumalo’s illustrious career saw her release several critically acclaimed and award-winning albums and graced a variety of prestigious events both locally and internationally.

The First Lady of Song, as termed by Nelson Mandela, was a celebrated and multi-award winning musician.

Watch the funeral service below, courtesy of SABC News.

