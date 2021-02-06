Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
6 Feb 2021
2:00 pm
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Rorisang Kgosana

Residents of Centurion have a group of homeless men, working alongside a local NGO to clean waste from a river, to thank for the decreased flooding in the area despite the recent heavy rains

Johannes Dube looks out at an island of trash known as "Polly Island" in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Despite two weeks of near constant rainfall in Gauteng, the notorious flooding spots in Centurion, Pretoria, have had no major incidents reported and it appears that residents have a group of homeless people in the area to thank for this. The Hennops River which starts in Kempton Park, usually see its 100km stretch heavily swamped with large quantities of plastic, polystyrene, sewage and heaps of foam. Organisations, individuals, and the City of Tshwane have had to regularly clean out the river, which used to see large quantities of waste being cleared on a weekly basis. The decaying waste turns into...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Israel-Palestine conflict: We won't pick sides in our reporting
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

R4 billion Coin-it get-rich-quick scheme ends in tears, suicides
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

OPINION

Tales from a hospital bed: Death, bunnies and being an 'Oom'
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

All parties to have equal votes in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry
14 hours ago
14 hours ago