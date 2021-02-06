Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding
Rorisang Kgosana
Residents of Centurion have a group of homeless men, working alongside a local NGO to clean waste from a river, to thank for the decreased flooding in the area despite the recent heavy rains
Johannes Dube looks out at an island of trash known as "Polly Island" in the hennops river. The Island of trash forces the water to flow around it causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, 3 February 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Read more on these topics