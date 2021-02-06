Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, weekend load shedding and EFF quiet on Nkandla’s tea party

The Citizen

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 12pm on Friday until Sunday evening.

This after five generating units at the Medupi Power Station were shut down due the inability to get coal into the units as heavy rains battered Lephalale on Thursday night. The area experienced 65mm of rain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked for the public at large to afford former president Jacob Zuma some time and space to think carefully about his decision to defy the Constitutional Court’s (ConCourt’s) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Ramaphosa made the remarks outside the home of late Rebecca Kotane home on Friday when he was asked to comment on Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has remained quiet on what was discussed during EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s “tea” session.

Malema on Friday landed in Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) via helicopter after requesting a meeting with him on social media.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the Department of Health expects the first phase of the country’s vaccination roll-out to take about three months to complete.

This follows the arrival of the first consignment of one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday from the Serum Institute of India (SII). The vaccines will be administered to the country’s 1.2 million healthcare workers.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hilariously hit back at former Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib, former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane for showing interest in his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

The two have dominated headlines this week as they meet in Nkandla on Friday for “tea”.

In an affidavit filed in the Western Cape High Court, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she doesn’t believe that South African Breweries’ (SAB’s) legal challenge is still relevant.

SAB had approached the court to rule on the constitutionality of the now-lifted ban on the sale of liquor.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not had any contact from law-enforcement agencies over an investigation of fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) by the Hawks.

This after the Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that Ramaphosa was facing a probe by the Hawks over former Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe’s testimony in January at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that South Africa and the continent could face a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Addressing a dialogue on the impact of the pandemic in Africa on Thursday evening, the minister said the third wave could be more devastating than the first and second waves.

After the National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced with big fanfare that it would investigate seven major suppliers of garlic and ginger, economists are questioning if this is a sensible thing to do.

Garlic and ginger are not staple foods, while there are questions about whether government should get involved in food price increases at all.

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama says his party will be going to Malawi to personally thank the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and to stand in solidarity with him.

This after announcing the party had been re-registered at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday.

The chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board, Leonard Ramatlakane, has tried to use a discredited document to explain the sacking of corruption fighter Martha Ngoye at the weekend.

Ngoye was the head of the legal team at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and had helped save the company billions of rands from looters. She was fired over the weekend.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has found evidence of political pressure in the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts by some state institutions.

This was revealed by SIU head, advocate Andy Mothibi, during a media briefing on Friday on the unit’s finalised investigations into the procurement of PPE and other goods by state institutions last year.

The housing drama in the Western Cape has heated up with Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron accusing the provincial government of lying about inner city housing developments in Cape Town.

According to Herron, he received a parliamentary reply from Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, who said that no state properties had been transferred to his department.

Families of the deceased miners that are still trapped underground at Lily Mine have braved severe harassment in the last 650 days of camping outside the shaft as they hopelessly wait for their relatives to be retrieved.

In the afternoon 5 February 2016 just outside Barberton in Mpumalanga, Lily Mine reported that about 90 of its workers were trapped 60 metres below the surface in a sinkhole after a tremor sank a lamp container.

At the very mention of the word “vaccine”, 82-year-old Josefine Hlomuka vehemently shook her head, her face clouding with worry as she gazed at the storm bearing down on her home in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.

“We don’t trust,” whispered the former peanut seller, haunted by the four decades she spent under apartheid.

White-minority rule was swept away a generation ago but faith in South Africa’s government today, its reputation undermined by corruption and incompetence, is poor.

As the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) hears the latest in the ongoing battle between Lerato Sengadi – disputed wife of the late Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo – and his family, represented by his father, Robert Tsambo, we take a look back at how they found themselves at this point.

Robert is looking to challenge what he calls problematic “uncertainties, unfairness, grey areas, ambiguities and guesswork” about customary marriages in South African law.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje hails from Uitenhage, the centre of automotive industria in the Eastern Cape and if there were two characteristics to his superb bowling on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday, they were that he certainly had wheels and how industrious he was in delivering 24-and-a-half overs and taking five for 56.

Nortje cranked up the pace on Friday, but his aggression was wonderfully controlled as he spearheaded a fine day in the field for South Africa as they took Pakistan’s last seven wickets for just 127 runs to bowl them out for 272.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that his side will play for ‘fun’ against Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup.

The Red Devils are set to meet The Bavarians in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Monday after beating hosts Qatar’s Al Duhail 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. The game is set to take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

