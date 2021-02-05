Nica Richards
Rhino poachers are winning the war in KZN

Nica Richards

While poaching continues to further endanger white and black rhinos, within KZN, the Ezemvelo Wildlife board remains suspended and aloof. 

A white rhino grazes in Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KZN. Photo: Hluhluwe Game Reserve
Aside from the country’s national parks, rhino poaching incidents in KwaZulu-Natal are the highest by a long shot.  It is not yet clear why poaching in the province is significantly higher than other regions of the country. While poaching continues to further endanger white and black rhinos, within KZN, the Ezemvelo Wildlife board remains suspended and aloof.  [caption id="attachment_2436747" align="aligncenter" width="379"] Rhino poaching figures across the country. Picture: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries[/caption] Ezemvelo in shambles The board was suspended in August 2020 due to “prima facie allegations", said tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube in a...

