Flooded stream claims Mpumalanga woman’s life

The life of a 44-year-old woman was tragically ended on Monday evening when she was swept away by heavy a current while trying to cross a low-lying bridge in Msholozi. The body of Joana Legale Radingwana, a mother of four, was found trapped near some trees hours after the incident.

According to an eyewitness, Skhulile Mavuso, he and his colleagues were among the last people to have walked with Radingwana in the heavy storm from where public transport had left them on the other side of the village.

“On previous days, we used to cross the local streams without any hassle, but Monday evening was totally different. We usually cross over the bridge at C Section, but we found it ruined, so we moved to this side of the area at the D Section bridge near Blue Tavern,” he said.

“I remember asking Radingwana where her phone was, because the rain was pouring, and she said she had wrapped it in a plastic bag and placed it in her lunchbox in her bag,” he said.

According to Mavuso, he along with two other men attempted to cross the bridge first, although it was already flooded. “The water reached knee-height, and as we went further it reached our breasts. That was when we started to fear for our own lives. Immediately we saw the two ladies following us and we decided to wait for them so that we could hold on to one another by hand to make a chain and cross together,” he said.

“Suddenly I heard Radingwana’s screaming. She was being swept away. We could see her being turned over in a circular motion by the waves and she disappeared beneath the water. It all happened so fast and there was nothing we could do save her life. We managed to cross over and tried to run along on the riverbank, but we could not see her,” he added.

Members of the community joined in the search. Radingwana’s lifeless body was found trapped among some trees almost two kilometres away from the bridge. She was only reached upon the arrival of the diving unit at around 02:00. She was declared dead on the scene by pathologists.

Her grieving husband, Julius Radingwana, described his wife as a respectful, loving soulmate ever since their meeting more than 26 years years ago. He had to drive all the night from their home after receiving the news about his wife.

“I left them to visit our home in Jane Furse yesterday morning. I will always remember her as my dearest friend and my humble soulmate, my comforter and partner since our high school years. I am so hurt that she had to leave us in this way, while we had not accomplished some of our dreams in giving our children a better life,” he said.

More than 10 people lost their lives in flooded rivers and streams in Mpumalanga since the beginning of the tropical storm last week. The victims include both young and old of various areas of the province.

The MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mandla Msibi, has expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“The department is saddened by the loss of lives that occurred during the period of the tropical storms. We share our sympathy with the bereaved families. We hope that they find closure for the loss of their loved ones.”

