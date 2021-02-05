Avoid N14 road, motorists travelling to Kimberley urged

Citizen reporter

As a result of heavy rains, the roadway was flooded and a culvert collapsed.

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in many parts of the country and further heavy rains are expected in the coming weekend, motorists have been advised to drive safely and cautiously.

The N14 outside Kuruman towards Vryburg in the North West has become the latest to be added to the list of roads damaged by the recent downpours, forcing the closure of the road.

“As a result of heavy rains, the roadway has flooded and a culvert collapsed. At this stage, stop-and-go systems are being used to accommodate traffic in one lane, but the road condition is very bad and road users are advised to avoid this area as far as possible,” read a statement from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

ALSO READ: North West motorists urged to avoid N18 in Taung due to flooding

Sanral said on Friday that engineers had been dispatched to inspect the scene and assess the damage, after which repairs would commence.

“Road users travelling between Kimberley and Upington, are advised to avoid the N14, N8 and R31, and to rather take the N12 from Kimberley, linking up with the N10 just before Britstown and then travel via the N10 to Upington,” said Sanral’s Randall Cable.

“We appeal to road users to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings following these adverse weather conditions,” Cable said.

PICS: Parts of SA under water, with much more rain to come into the weekend

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.