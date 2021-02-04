Shivambu slams Zondo Commission for not inviting EFF, says inquiry is ‘factional nonsense’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed the selection of witnesses that appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, accusing the commission of picking former and current MPs who “will justify and validate” its “pre-conclusions” on allegations of state capture and corruption.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Shivambu complained that the EFF had fought for the establishment of the commission but the party has never been requested to give testimony before its chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Shivambu described the commission as “factional nonsense”, alluding to the factional divisions within the governing ANC that have been highlighted by several witnesses who have appeared before the inquiry. He said the commission would not call the EFF to take the stand because they are not “factional puppets.”

He tweeted: “This factional nonsense of a commission only chooses members and ex-members of parliament who will justify and validate their pre-conclusions. The EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets. Sies!”

The EFF leader was responding to a tweet from the commission about the appearance of former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza, who is scheduled to give testimony on Thursday on the parliamentary oversight during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure in office.

But this was not the first time Shivambu has criticised the state capture commission.

On Monday, he said the inquiry was “hijacked” by factional interests to protect white capitalists, and asked why the testimony of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe on allegations of corruption against Glencore and President Cyril Ramaphosa was “disrupted and suppressed”.

Molefe had told the commission in January that Glencore sold shares to Ramaphosa in order to use his political influence to its benefit and to disadvantage the power utility.

Shivambu was reacting to Zuma’s statement on Monday that he would defy a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

He urged the commission and its chair to show objectivity and fairness to the former president.

“Zuma must appear before the Commission & Zondo must begin to show objectivity & fairness because that thing is hijacked by the Cabal’s factional interests to protect white capitalists $ the puppet. Why is Molefe’s evidence on the Glencore/Ramaphosa nexus disrupted & suppressed? [SIC],” Shivambu tweeted.

