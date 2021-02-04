Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema to meet Zuma and Sundowns defeat Stellies

The Citizen

As of Wednesday, 03 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,463,016 with 4,058 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

398 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 45,344.

Recoveries now stand at 1,323,680 representing a recovery rate of 90.5%.

Former president Jacob Zuma has come under massive scrutiny in the past few days following his defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

EFF leader Juluis Malema has since requested to meet with the former president this weekend for “tea”.

However, the media won’t be allowed to broadcast or attend the private conversation between the two after a Twitter user asked Malema if this would be the case.

The Black Land First’s (BLF) National Coordinating Committee (NCC) has expressed its stance on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s “tea date” set for this weekend.

This is after Malema requested to meet with Zuma as the former president faces backlash following his defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling compelling him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The astronomical growth in the prices of garlic and ginger has prompted the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to launch an investigation into by various suppliers of the two food products.

The demand for garlic and ginger shot up ever since claims that they could help with Covid-19 symptoms surfaced even though there was no evidence that eating garlic can protect people from contracting the virus according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Police Minister Bheki Cele has admitted police dropped the ball in its handling of pensioners queuing at a Sassa office as opposed to those who broke lockdown regulations by protesting at Muizenberg beach.

Cele said: “We should not treat anyone differently. There’s been a perception of how we behaved and how we treated pensioners in Bellville and the incident in Muizenberg [on Saturday].”

One of the country’s top medical researchers Professor Helen Rees says in a worst-case scenario, current Covid-19 vaccines could be ineffective against variants detected across the globe – including the one found in South Africa.

Rees, board chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), and officials briefed Parliament on the country’s vaccine approval process as well as the use of ivermectin.

On Wednesday, Rees told the legislature’s health committee that local and international scientists were hard at work conducting research on the variants.

Judgment has been reserved in the Western Cape High Court in the ATM’s application to compel National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to allow for secret ballots in a vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party, which has two seats in the National Assembly, first brought the motion to Modise in February last year.

Then, the ATM asked Modise to have the voting by secret ballot.

The ANC caucus in the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday criticised the DA for its motion of no confidence in Premier David Makhura, describing it as “ill-informed, opportunistic and frivolous”.

This after the DA said last week it had written to the speaker of the legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, requesting her to urgently convene a special sitting to debate the motion.

Traditional doctors, herbalists and sangomas say they are health workers too and are calling on the government to include them in the rollout of vaccinations to frontline health workers.

The call was made by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Traditional Health Practitioners Association, which has a membership of 75 000.

The Department of Basic Education has reiterated commitment to finding a solution as thousands of general and education assistants remain in limbo and disillusioned by the delays in payments.

More than 300,000 general and education assistants were recruited nationally to work in schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says there is nothing blasphemous about Dudu Zuma-Sambudla’s tweet about her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla has been sending love to her father on Twitter, with one of the tweet’s wording bearing similarity to those of the God’s in the Bible: “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

Unisa is yet to respond to students’ frustration over an announcement that it would only have one semester this year.

This comes as Unisa issued a letter stating that they would be extending the registration period to March due to Covid-19. The extension would result in the academic year only starting in April.

The Department of Health’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) self- registration portal has been opened to the country’s 1.2 million healthcare workers, who are set to be the first group to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday morning launched the electronic system that will be used to capture all relevant data related to the administration of the vaccines.

As the debate continues among medical practitioners and South Africans over the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients, there are now concerns that the approval of the anti-parasitic drug for human use could fuel its illegal trade.

Last week, the South African Health Products Regulations Authority (SAHPRA) announced that it would allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19, following pressure from medical professionals and AfriForum for the regulatory body to authorise the medication that was previously marketed for veterinary use in the country.

The Vaal Dam is now 82.4% full, according to the latest figures as heavy rains continue to fill up the country’s dams.

On Tuesday, the dam was 79.8% full, according to figures released by Rand Water. Last week, the dam was at 78.1%, up from 76.6% the week before.

Judgement has been reserved in the High Court battle between Thato Sikwane aka DJ Fresh and poet Ntsiki Mazwai, while the application by radio host Penny Lebyane to join in on the case was thrown out.

DJ Fresh filed an application against Mazwai to take down social media posts that name him as a rapist in July 2020.

Peter Shalulile scored the winner in the second half of extra time to help Sundowns to a 3-2 winner over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last-32 at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns conceded the first of two goals as a result of casual passing at the back when Rivaldo Coetzee, who is usually so assured, gifted Ashley Du Preez a golden opportunity in the 12th minute. Du Preez was on high alert to intercept Coetzee’s tame pass, intended for Ricardo Nascimento.

First-choice Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is suffering from a rib cartilage injury and is in doubt for the second Test against Pakistan starting on Thursday in Rawalpindi, and with wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s fitness also in question after he withdrew from the first Test due to a back strain, South Africa could go from wanting to field three spinners to playing just one.

Arno Botha, the two-try hero of the Bulls’ Currie Cup final triumph, has been in various losing playoffs in his 10-year professional career and last weekend at Loftus Versfeld he simply decided enough is enough and he refused to be on the losing side again.

Botha started playing for the Bulls in 2011, coincidentally just as the franchise’s fortunes started to wane after the glorious previous decade.

