Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, vaccine rollout questioned and Makhura cleared of graft

Liquor traders have welcomed the decision to lift the third ban on alcohol sales by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his televised address to the nation on Monday evening following pleas to government for urgent intervention in order to save the struggling industry.

Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am to 6pm.

Only hours after South Africa took delivery of its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines, the government came under fire from opposition parties for its handling of the rollout process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday received the consignment of one million doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute in India and developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford.

Following a televised speech by the president on Monday night, opposition parties had scathing remarks over the way procurement of the vaccine had been handled.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines from India on Monday, and lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa on some of the measures he announced to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the EFF, vaccine distribution should not be left in the hands of provincial governments, as that would open room for corruption.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively by ensuring that the law takes its course following former president Jacob Zuma’s statement on Monday stating that he would defy the Constitutional Court’s (ConCourt’s) ruling that compels him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

“Our constitutional democracy and the rule of law are under severe threat when an ex-president defies the ruling of the highest court in the land,” said Sipho Pityana, the president of Busa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has divided South Africans after announcing that Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Cuban Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday after receiving country’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines.

However, some South Africans have taken to social media to voice their disapproval of the President, arguing the country has its own people who deserve the recognition.

The Special Tribunal has cleared Gauteng Premier David Makhura of any wrongdoing in the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts by the provincial department of health.

This after the premier said last week he would correct an “error” made in the judgment of 10 December 2020 by Judge SP Mothle, in which he stated that Kabelo Lehloenya – the former chief financial officer at the department – deposed an affidavit that claimed that the premier gave her names of companies to be appointed as service providers for PPE tenders worth millions.

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions about his role in state capture as the leader of a party that has a formal policy of cadre deployment.

Lawyers for the party have submitted a long list of possible questions to the state capture commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that they would like to see answered by Ramaphosa.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has denied reports alleging the involvement of her daughter in a company believed to be a distributing agent for the Covid-19 vaccine.

This follows allegations on social media that her daughter was involved in a Mpumalanga-based company that was paid money to distribute vaccines.

AfriForum and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have reached a settlement in a court challenge to approve the use of Ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, AfriForum lodged an urgent court application against the SAHPRA and Health Minister DR Zweli Mkhize in a bid to have Ivermectin approved for human use. This after applications from medical doctors failed.

Free State Agriculture (FSA) remains vehemently opposed to certain clauses in the Expropriation Bill and questions government’s sincerity with regard to the issue of land expropriation and ownership, according to Francois Wilken, FSA president.

Following the recent publication of government’s land policy, he said the new Expropriation Bill posed a real threat to all South Africans’ rights to own property.

A group of pastors have expressed disappointment with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening on the number of people allowed to attend faith-based gatherings, accusing government of having a blanket approach on the matter.

In his televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa said gatherings may not exceed 50 people for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoor venues.

However, Pastors Against Church Closures on Tuesday said this would be unworkable for most churches and called on government to allow places of worship to operate like supermarkets and pharmacies.

Neliswa Mxakaza, a former Idols contestant, backed up the testimony of her twin sister against rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso and implicated his second accused Lusanda Sulani during her evidence in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Omotoso and his two accused, Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are on trial on 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The Ford Motor Company is making its biggest investment in the company’s 97-year history in South Africa, with an investment of R15.8 billion in its local manufacturing operations.

It is also one of the biggest automotive investments ever made in the South African automotive industry and will boost Ford’s production capability and create 1200 new jobs.

The woman believed to be the complainant in the ongoing case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik has levelled a very serious accusation against the South African Police Service (Saps).

The woman, currently only known by her Twitter handle @Nampree, alleged that the officers who have access to the documents filed as part of her case leaked her statement to the media.

Australia announced on Tuesday that they will no longer tour to South Africa for a Test series because of fears around the coronavirus.

They said the decision to pull out of the tour was due to the “unacceptable” risk for players, with coronavirus rampant in South Africa.

Fiery Springbok lock Marvin Orie’s stay at the Lions has come to an end.

The 27-year-old forward has decided to leave the union, but the Lions said on Tuesday that while they wish him well in his feature plans, they are in the dark about where he is heading or what his immediate future looks like.

