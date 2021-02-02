Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zuma prepared to go to jail and booze ban lifted

The Citizen

As of Monday, 01 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,456,309 with 2,548 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

235 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 44 399.

Recoveries now stand at 1,306,022 representing a recovery rate of 89%

The suspension of the sale of alcohol was lifted subject to certain restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments, from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm.

He, however, noted that liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption throughout the week during the hours of 10am to 6pm only.

President Jacob Zuma has reacted to the Constitutional Court’s (ConCourt’s) ruling last week which compels him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and give evidence, saying there is an agenda to have special and different laws that only apply to him.

In a statement issued on Monday, Zuma said he had received an overwhelming number of messages of support from members of the ANC and the public following the ConCourt judgment.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the new regulations in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa would remain under level 3 lockdown despite the country seeing some promising signs of decline in Covid-19 transmissions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made poor people even poorer and looking at the price increases on the basket of food that poor people survive on, it is clear that there is a long and hard road ahead as the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 also came to an end on Sunday.

If you are poor, the price of your food basket increased by 15.3% over the past year, costing R4051,20 on average. The price increased by R48,78 (1.2%) between December 2020 and January 2021), while it increased by R194,86 (5.1%) since September 2020.

Power utility has been burning money in the form of expensive diesel since this weekend, suggesting that there may be trouble ahead.

Eskom’s latest energy generation data suggests that the grid has been severely constrained for the past three days, coinciding with heavy downpours in the aftermath of cyclone Eloise over the weekend.

According to Eskom’s online dashboard monitoring use of its open cycle gas turbines (OCGT), as of Sunday the utility had been using the diesel guzzling machines at a load factor of 30%.

The fight against corruption, dating back to 2005, was marred by unwilling political leaders, officials and state institutions who outright refused to do their jobs.

This was heard in evidence presented by former chairperson of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Themba Godi, during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Political leaders have called for former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest following his statement in which he said he would not appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry despite a Constitutional Court ruling last week.

In a statement on Monday, Zuma said there was an agenda as the implementation of laws applied differently to him.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party has laid a criminal complaint of intimidation with the police following threats of violence against their spokesperson.

This followed the party’s statement on Saturday urging government to respond to reports that former president Jacob Zuma was preparing to travel to Russia for medical treatment. Zuma has distanced himself from the reports.

Two revellers who attended the matric Rage Festival in KwaZulu-Natal late last year had tested positive prior to the event and still went.

In the first weekend of December, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) received an alert from a clinician from Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, regarding a number of Covid-19 cases among young people who reported to have attended the Rage Festival and launched an investigation into the matter across provinces.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health has called for the upgrading of the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng.

The committee made an oversight visit to the hospital on Saturday after a report released by Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the care and death of Shonisani Lethole. Lethole died at the hospital in June 2020.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has dismissed Constable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala from North West after being caught on video struggling to inspect state car damage after allegedly hitting a fence in November.

In the video, community members could be seen trying to show the constable where the state vehicle was damaged, but he struggled to inspect it himself as he could not stand. He ended up falling to the ground.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of more rainfall expected in Gauteng including over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

According to the SAWS, there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers over the provinces and the heavy rainfall could result in flooding as the soil is still saturated due to the rainfall from the tropical depression Eloise.

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that there will be a return for pupils this month, as the government’s “back to school” schedule officially kicks off on Monday.

Public school teachers returned to work on Monday morning in order to prepare for the arrival of pupils next week, with schooling officially starting from February 15.

Government introduced Ters as one of a range of economic stimulus measures when the national lockdown was instituted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ters was supposed to support employees who could not work during lockdown due to the disaster regulations that determined that only some industry sectors and workers are essential.

The collaboration between Master KG and the “African Giant” himself Burna Boy for the remix of Jerusalema took the song to another level.

As the original song, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, was making waves across the globe and breaking many music records across the board, the remix with Burna Boy was released in June 2020 six months after the original. The remix reached over 15 million streams and was certified gold in just two months

Siphelele Ntshangase may have resigned himself to the possibility that this is his last season at Kaizer Chiefs where he has failed to make an impact since joining in the 2017/18 season.

His deal at the Naturena was extended by a further year at the end of last season. There was hope that with a new coach in Gavin Hunt who was willing to give the 27-year-old a chance, Ntshangase would grab his chance and run with it.

Rassie van der Dussen was a virgin when it came to Test cricket on the sub-continent going into the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi last week, and South Africa’s No 3 batsman pronounced himself satisfied with his efforts on Monday.

Van der Dussen, whose previous sub-continental experience had been limited to a first-class game for SA A in 2018 and a handful of T20s, made 17 and 64 in Karachi.

Rugby Australia has offered to host this year’s British and Irish Lions series against South Africa, reports said Monday.

Fears have grown that the invitational side’s highly anticipated tour could be cancelled as South Africa’s Covid-19 cases ballooned to more than 1.4 million, with almost 45,000 deaths.

