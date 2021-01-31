South Africa
Grade R and temporary teachers in Mpumalanga not paid January salaries – Sadtu

News24 Wire

The union has called of the department to immediately hold those who are responsible for this "nefarious deed" to account.

Picture: iStock.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in Mpumalanga has called for the settlement of all outstanding Grade R practitioners’ monthly salaries.

The union says it was shocked by reports that Grade R practitioners had not been paid their January salaries.

The union said it had also intervened in another matter to force the provincial government to pay salaries of temporary teachers.

Sadtu’s Mpumalanga secretary Walter Hlaise said “The union calls on the department of education to immediately pay the practitioners.

We further call on the department to immediately hold those who are responsible for this nefarious deed to account.

“We further call on the department to ensure that all the practitioners and temporary teachers are paid in the next payment run without exception and that all available resources, including overtime, be utilised,” said Hlaise.

The union’s leadership was to meet soon to map out a response. “This provocation cannot go unpunished,” he said.

