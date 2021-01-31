Daily news update: Protestors take to the beach, ANC claps back, Bulls cup thriller, and aerial insanity in a chopper

Citizen Reporter

Around 200 people who joined the demonstrations were eventually dispersed by police while A try 72 seconds from the end of extra time by Arno Botha settled an industrial-strength clash and gave the Bulls the most dramatic of victories over the Sharks in a gripping Currie Cup final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

A protest which took place on Muizenberg beach on Saturday morning lasted just a few hours before it was dispersed by public order police members.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said it was estimated that around 200 people joined the demonstrations.

Scores of protesters defied government’s orders to keep beaches closed by occupying the Western Cape beach.

The appointment of Xiaomei Havard, a Chinese-born South African businesswoman, as a member of Parliament (MP) following the passing of minister Jackson Mthembu in the National Assembly has been met with mixed reactions.

Following Mthembu’s sudden passing, the ANC appointed Havard to fill his seat in the National Assembly and she was sworn in on Wednesday.

The Bulls deserved the trophy for their incredible durability and simple refusal to be beaten however down-and-out they looked. And the Sharks certainly had one hand on the trophy when they led 19-9 with 15 minutes to go.

A video of a chopper performing reckless manoeuvres at exceptionally low heights with a group of people looking on is doing the rounds on social media and provides for hair-raising viewing.

It is not confirmed where or when the incident took place, but onlookers can be seen commenting in Afrikaans on the dangerous flying.

The Citizen brings you the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R9 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R4 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R13 million. Make your dreams come true by playing the National Lotto. PHANDA, PUSHA, PLAY!

