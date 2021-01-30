Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Petrol price increase and Pakistan crush Proteas

The Citizen

As of Friday, 29 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,443,939 with 6,141 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

528 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported.This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 43,633.

Recoveries now stand at 1,284,781 representing a recovery rate of 89%.

Fuel prices are set for a significant spike when the price for February is adjusted next week.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The price of petrol is expected to increase by up to 82 cents a litre, diesel by 59 cents, and illuminating paraffin by 60 cents.

It was a week filled with drama involving South Africa’s spies, billions in theft, bribery of judges and another Constitutional Court setback for the man supposedly behind it all.

The DA on Friday lodged an urgent application to the Western Cape High Court to compel government to develop and release a comprehensive plan for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Standing in front of the court on Friday, Steenhuisen claimed no response was forthcoming, leaving him with no choice, but to approach the courts.

Former South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered repay R851,981.73 he used to fund for his personal legal process.

The High Court in handed down its judgement last week Friday, ordering Motseoeneng to pay back the full amount with interest from the date of summons to the date of final payment.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is ready to implement the Political Party Funding Act when it comes into effect on 1 April.

The 2018 legislation regulates the public and private funding of political parties. And it was signed in law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January 2019.

Many of the media houses that State Security Agency (SSA) operatives tried to recruit for its “Project Wave” either wanted too much money, or were alert to such approaches and rebuffed them, the commission of inquiry on state capture heard on Friday.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said this was revealed in a progress report found in an SSA safe which listed its “challenges” and “achievements” under the project.

One of Project Wave’s “challenges” was listed as the recruitment of media houses to work with SSA operatives.

An unidentified witness’s damning testimony into how former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock received a cushy monthly salary is appalling, but not shocking, to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), they said in a statement on Friday.

Known only as Mr Y, the witness told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how Operation Lock saw De Kock received a R40,000 a month salary since his parole release in 2015.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has responded to “allegations of corruption levelled against him in the awarding of PPE’s contracts.”

Makhura said that he has sought to challenge the “error” made by Judge Mothle who presided at the special Tribunal where former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the health department, Kabelo Lehloenya deposed an affidavit implicating Makhura, former MEC Bandile Masuku, and erstwhile head of department Mkhululi Lukhele in the graft.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the Department of Health’s plan to issue a tender to store and distribute Covid-19 vaccines on 5 February, in a bid to speed up the country’s vaccination drive.

This after the department’s director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, told Reuters on Thursday that the qualifying bidders would be involved in phase two and phase three of the vaccination programme.

South Africa has recorded an excess of more than 125 000 natural deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The report, which was released on Thursday, noted that since 3 May 2020, the cumulative number of excess deaths from natural causes had reached more that 125 00 by 23 January 2021.

It has been nearly two years since Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala caught the attention of South Africans at the Durban July in 2019 with probably the longest convoy the event has ever seen.

Since then, the Department of Home Affairs initiated a probe into his citizenship following allegations that he was actually from Zimbabwe and may have allegedly obtained his South African citizenship illegally.

South African power utility Eskom can recoup an additional R6.04 billion ($400 million) from customers via tariffs, the energy regulator said on Thursday, after a court set aside several of its earlier decisions.

State-owned Eskom is mired in a financial crisis and struggles to power Africa’s most industrialised economy because of regular faults at its creaking coal-fired power stations.

Outgoing Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila chairman Masala Mulaudzi has explained his decision to sell the club.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee on Thursday approved the sale of TTM from Mulaudzi to Abram Sello.

Mulaudzi had bought the status of Bidvest Wits at the end of last season, but financial difficulties forced him to sell on to Sello.

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 in his debut match while Yasir Shah grabbed 4-79 as South Africa collapsed for 245 in their second innings.

The Bulls are going into the Currie Cup final with just one change to their team – Johan Grobbelaar starting at hooker and Schalk Erasmus going to the bench – which means disappointment for Sevens Springbok Stedman Gans.

The outside centre has been one of the stars of the season for the Bulls, but he was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s semifinal against the Lions with a hamstring strain.

